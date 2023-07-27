Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its FY24 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

VSTO stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 1,154,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,610. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $362,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,480.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,390. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

