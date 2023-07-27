Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WJXFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

