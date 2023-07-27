Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 8,258,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

