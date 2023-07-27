Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.88. 849,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

