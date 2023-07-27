Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 678,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,380. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

