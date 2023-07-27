Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.89.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE:WCN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
