Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.89.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after acquiring an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

