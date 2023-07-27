WealthSpring Partners LLC Buys 126 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.38. 1,382,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

