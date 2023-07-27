Wedbush Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.25. 28,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,608. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

