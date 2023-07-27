Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 185.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

