Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,786,000 after purchasing an additional 925,460 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.23. 2,021,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,319. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

