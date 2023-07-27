WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WesBanco Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

