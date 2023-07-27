West Family Investments Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

