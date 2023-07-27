Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.80 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,440. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $118.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

