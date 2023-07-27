Westpac Banking Corp Buys 25,231 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PSA traded down $7.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.38. 631,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.67.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

