Westpac Banking Corp Has $53.33 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $53,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.25.

Equinix Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $16.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $796.07. 416,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $767.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $730.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

