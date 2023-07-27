Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 92,327 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.26.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $186.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,302. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

