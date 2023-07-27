Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,062 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,920,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,646. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

