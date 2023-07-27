Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Short Interest Up 115.9% in July

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,300 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the June 30th total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,043.0 days.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Shares of WTSHF remained flat at $24.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2633 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Westshore Terminals Investment

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTSHF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

