Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Thursday. Westwing Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

