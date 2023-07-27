WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $629-$639 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.92 million. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.15-$14.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.18.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $198.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,794. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.19. WEX has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

