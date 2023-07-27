Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $232.93, but opened at $216.73. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $217.15, with a volume of 138,074 shares.
The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.
Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.
In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.
