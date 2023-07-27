Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $232.93, but opened at $216.73. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $217.15, with a volume of 138,074 shares.

The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

WTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.