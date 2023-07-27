Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Short Interest Update

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Wishpond Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of WPNDF stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. Wishpond Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$0.64.
About Wishpond Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wishpond Technologies
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Invest in Esports
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Wishpond Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishpond Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.