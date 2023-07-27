Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 317.0% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 317.0% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 1.8 %
Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 34,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
