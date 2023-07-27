Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 317.0% in July

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 317.0% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 1.8 %

Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 34,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

