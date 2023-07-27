Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 399,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Xerox has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 6.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

