Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in July

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Yamato Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Yamato has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.
About Yamato
