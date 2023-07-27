Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in July

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Yamato Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YATRY opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Yamato has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Get Yamato alerts:

About Yamato

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail business, Corporate business, and other business. The Retail business segment provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.