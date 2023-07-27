Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.81 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

