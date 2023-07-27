ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.28 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $506,073.43 and approximately $56.28 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00102240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

