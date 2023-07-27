Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 536,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,036. The company has a market cap of $192.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.65. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,852.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,852.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 36,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $172,814.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,161,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,584 shares of company stock worth $797,885. 11.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

