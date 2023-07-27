ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 767,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

