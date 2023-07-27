Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $51,331.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.