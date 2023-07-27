Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

ZS stock opened at $156.62 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

