3,938 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,158. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

