3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.18. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

