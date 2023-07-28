491 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FDS traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.29. The company had a trading volume of 189,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,422. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.37 and a 200-day moving average of $410.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.