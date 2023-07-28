5,540 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $9.70 on Friday, hitting $126.81. 3,736,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

