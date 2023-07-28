605 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE NOW traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $569.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $555.88 and its 200-day moving average is $486.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.