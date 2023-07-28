888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT Raised to GBX 130

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a report on Friday, May 5th.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $1.33 on Monday. 888 has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

