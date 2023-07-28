9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,342 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,104. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.23. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

