9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,240 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 261,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
