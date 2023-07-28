9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

