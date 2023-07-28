9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 81,593 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,593 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 533,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,032,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,207.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.94. 15,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $110.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

