AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 4.9 %

ABBV traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.85. 13,661,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,353. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

