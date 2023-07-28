AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
