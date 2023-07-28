AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

