Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

