Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.98. 847,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,048. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

