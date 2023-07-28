Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE AMG traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $139.74. The stock had a trading volume of 636,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

