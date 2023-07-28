AGF Management Ltd. Buys 24,433 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $300.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

