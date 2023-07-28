Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agile Group Stock Performance

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.