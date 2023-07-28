Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.5 %

ALK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. 3,421,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

