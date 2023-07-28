Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $129.43, with a volume of 34838807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.21.

The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.